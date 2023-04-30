BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Sunday was National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day, and local shelters said they are overflowing with animals because many families have been surrendering their pets.

A lot of people who adopted animals during the pandemic are finding it difficult to look after them. They either have to go back to work, are moving or downsizing, and now have to give that pet up.

At Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter in Branford, Director Laura Burban said the shelter dealt with this problem last year, but that this year staff are taking up to 30 calls a day. Currently, it has 40 cats, 12 dogs and some critters up for adoption. It even has a waitlist for animals that need to move into the shelter.

The staff members love their jobs and the pets that come through, but each pet is waiting for a family to take them in.

“They really do start to stress out in this environment,” Burban said. “As homey as we try to make it here for them, this isn’t home. They really want to be doing normal things again like lying on their dog bed in front of the fireplace, going on hikes and trails. The kitties are the same, they want a cat tree in the house, the living room. We definitely want to get them back into places where they feel comfortable as soon as possible.”

If you’re interested in adopting, click here or visit the shelter’s Facebook page here.