Branford couple says severe weather has caused them to repair their roof 3 times within the last few years

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Branford couple is having to repair their roof after Thursday’s storm, but they said it’s not the first or even second time it’s happened to them.

“There was a huge crack so we immediately went down to the basement,” Cathy Xeller recalled.

While the Xellers were in their basement, the wind and rain were pounding outside, causing a tree to go right through a bedroom.

“When we came up upstairs, it was really devastating,” Cathy said. “We couldn’t even get out the front door because of the tree, and we didn’t realize the damage until the heavy rain came after, and we could hear the flood of water running through the bedrooms.”

The couple said they were also hit when Tropical Storm Isaias came through the state a few weeks ago. They said they had just finished putting up tarps when the latest storm hit.

“We lost a part of the roof over the garage,” Cathy said. “Huge trees came down on that side of the house, but we are safe, and we felt like we were getting back to normal, but now we are starting over.”

They have 15 grandchildren so they’re thankful the playscape survive but that’s about it. Their property is surrounded by downed trees, and there are holes in the roof.

But pair’s home has taken a third hit; they lost their roof during Superstorm Sandy.

“It was just a bad storm, and most of the roof just blew off,” Cathy said. “It took most of the shingles off the roof. A lot of one went right down the street; that’s how much wind there was.”

Between the debris to clean up and unsafe conditions created by the roof, they decided to go to a hotel, adding that they were fortunate to get the last room.

“We almost didn’t think about it, until this afternoon, and this hotel is actually sold out,” said Bob.

Like most residents, they’re looking forward to some relief.