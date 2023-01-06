Conn. (WTNH) — Starting next Tuesday, adults will be able to buy recreational cannabis legally in Connecticut. Bluepoint Wellness in Branford already supplies medical patients with cannabis. On Tuesday, it will change its name to Rise, and it will be open to everyone 21 and older.

“We have an incredible team here that’s going to be happy to help them and serve them and guide them through the process,” said David Bodurtha, the Commercial General Manager of Green Thumb Industries. “There’s nothing to be fearful of. It’s quite exciting, really.”

Customers will scroll through a menu on one of the touch screens and figure out what they want.

“We’ll definitely have our award-winning Rhythm brand of flower,” Bodurtha explained. “We’ll have some Advanced Grow Labs flower, pre-rolls, we’ll also have some Rhythm vapes, and that’s really going to be the core of our offerings that day.”

The change has meant hiring an additional 60 employees. The store will prioritize its existing medical customers, and the state put a strict seven-gram limit on recreational purchases.

“Hopefully, we’ll see that get lifted a little once we get more towards the spring and they realize there’s enough product for both adult use and medical customers,” said Bodurtha.

Customers will pay roughly 20% in taxes. The state thinks that will bring in $1.1 billion dollars in tax revenue over the first seven years. Federal law still limits financial transactions, so customers who come Tuesday will have to pay with a debit card or cash.

“We’ll have steel drums, we’ll have donuts, of course, and we’ll also have a ribbon cutting to celebrate our conversion from Bluepoint Wellness to Rise,” Bodurtha said.

A social justice component is designed into the legalization of adult use cannabis in Connecticut. The first day at Rise, the dispensary will donate all its profits to the Black Business Alliance.