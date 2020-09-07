Branford family rebuilding, looking for wheelchair-accessible housing after tree crashes through home during storm

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut residents are still cleaning up after storms that slammed the state a couple of weeks ago. One Branford family is grateful they are all OK following the storm, but now they have to rebuild after their home was destroyed by a huge oak tree while their wheelchair-bound daughter was still inside.

RELATED: Branford family thankful they have each other as recovery from tornado damage continues

One Branford family has to start over after a tree came down during that big storm. Now, they not only need a new home but one that can accommodate their wheelchair-bound daughter.

“I was working from home and my daughter who’s 13 and uses a wheelchair was sitting five feet from me and we heard the alerts go off on our phones,” explained mom Becky Moriarty.

She had to act fast: find a safe place for her and her daughter, Christy, who has Spina Bifida.

“I can’t carry my daughter down to the basement to safety,” Moriarty continued. “She’s 85 pounds and unable to walk so I took her into the only place we had which was our little hallway and took her out of her wheelchair and onto the floor next to me and pulled a twin mattress over our heads.”

Seconds later, a 75-foot tall oak tree came crashing down into their house just a couple of feet from where they were.

“It was an unbelievable few minutes in our life and it was very scary,” Moriarty said.

11 days later, cleanup continues, a dumpster in the front yard overflowing with family memories; their home is condemned.

Moriarty showed News 8 inside their destroyed home.

“This is where the tree came through…We were sitting here and I took her wheelchair the tree branches were all in here before they pulled them out.”

Becky and her family say, if the tree had been grown 10 feet closer to the house or she hadn’t received a news alert on her phone, she and her daughter would have been in the living room when the tree crashed through it.

Becky’s husband, Kevin, and their two sons were not home at the time of the storm.

“I got a text from her, ‘tree hit house, bad,’ and I’m trying to call her trying to text her and no response, nothing,” Kevin explained. “I finally got here, I saw the entire roof was covered with a tree and I was basically in shock. I went inside and basically the house was destroyed…I’m not one to ask for help for anything, but I was like ‘oh my god, I don’t know what to do.'”

The plan for the Moriartys now?

“Finding accessible housing is impossible so they’re trying to get us a mobile home that they can put a ramp on in our yard where we can stay while we rebuild,” Becky said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family and they’re grateful for all the support from friends and family.

“Our hearts are warmed by the community here in Connecticut and we look forward to the day we can get back in our house that is accessible for our daughter and safe for our family….but its gonna be a long road,” Becky said.