Branford Fire Department growing mullets for animal shelter renovation

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters at the Branford Fire Department are sporting mullets to help raise funds for the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter in town.

For the past several months, participating members of the Local 2533 have been growing their hair in order to shape them into a mullet form. The fundraiser, called Mullets for Mutts, began in August and is to conclude on Oct. 31.

The shelter started renovations in June and is expected to be completed by early summer of 2022. After opening in 2003, the work on the shelter is much needed. The remodeling project will consist of gutting the existing building and an addition that will double the size of the facility. Trails will be added to take the dogs on walks.

The shelter has 19 kennels for dogs and is able to house 75-100 cats. It adopts between 500-700 animals annually.

