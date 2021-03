BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The high fire danger has led firefighters to battling a brush fire at Beacon Hill Preserve, around Rose Hill Road, in Branford Saturday evening.

The brush fire spanned 400 yards by 100 yards, firefighters said. It was all on wild land, with no impact on any homes.

Branford firefighters received mutual aid from East Haven and Guilford.

Credit: Branford Fire Department

