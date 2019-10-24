Branford High School hosting vaping informational forum

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Local lawmakers plan to host an informational forum on vaping on the shoreline on Thursday.

State Senator Christine Cohen, as well as State Representatives Sean Scanlon and Robin Comey will be joined by health experts and Branford Public School officials to talk about the health risks of e-cigarettes.

That forum will be held from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Branford High School.

