Branford landmark Pine Orchard Union Chapel getting historic restoration with help from community donations, state grant

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Let’s talk a little Connecticut history. The topic: The Pine Orchard Union Chapel in Branford. It dates back to 1897 and it’s getting a facelift.

The non-denominational chapel on the National Historic Register – dedicated on the 4th of July – is getting a historic restoration with a price tag of $700,000.

Nonprofit advisor Jen Aniskovich joined News 8 Monday to talk about the history of the chapel, the importance of the chapel to the community, the restoration that is now underway, and what kind of events the Queen Anne-style venue has and will continue to host after the restorations are complete.

