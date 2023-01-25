BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Branford man used the identities of his dead relatives to steal tens of thousands of dollars in unemployment benefits from the government, according to police.

Authorities said Jason Turoczi, 40, was ordered to be re-arrested Wednesday after he refused to appear in court for multiple counts of unemployment compensation fraud, larceny and identity theft.

Turoczi is accused of fraudulently receiving $72,078 in unemployment benefits under his own identity, the identity of his late grandmother, mother and father, along with the identities of relatives who are still alive, according to authorities. He collected the money from March 2020 through November 2020. A company he created, CCJ Property Management, was listed as the employer in the claims.

He also “advocated the use of unemployment fraud” to others, who then followed through with their own schemes, according to authorities. Five individuals — Otis Paramore, Christina DeBiase, Gloria DeBiase, Cami DeMace and Bobby Wong — are accused of collectively taking $109,567 in fraudulent claims. They are all facing their own charges.

Turoczi has a history of charges, spanning 10 of the state’s 13 judicial districts. He has previously been convicted of larceny, forgery, identity theft, narcotics and others, with bonds exceeding $270,000.

When arrested, his bond will be set at $35,000.