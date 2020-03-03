Branford man facing manslaughter, DUI charges for January rollover crash

(WTNH) — A Branford man has been arrested in connection to a fatal rollover crash on I-91 in Meriden that happened earlier this year.

Police have identified the suspect as 27-year-old Kevin Whalen of Branford after he turned himself in Monday.

According to police, the incident happened on I-91 South between Exits 16-15 in Meriden at around 1 a.m. on January 12.

Police say Whalen was operating a Jeep Wrangler that rear-ended another car, causing the Jeep to flip over.

Whalen stated to police that someone else was driving, but police investigations reveal that Whalen was the driver.

Investigators also found Whalen filmed a video on his Snapchat account while driving one minute before the crash.

The car operator and one of Whalen’s passengers were injured.

Whalen’s other passenger, 29-year-old Edward Harris, was found unresponsive at the scene and succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Whalen received multiple charges including manslaughter, and reckless driving, and DUI. His bond is set at $500,000. No date has been set for his appearance in court.