BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A middle school student is in custody Wednesday afternoon following a threat made to Walsh Intermediate School, according to police.

The school had been in lockdown because of the threat, which was called in. Most students had already been released due to an early-out day.

The lockdown since been canceled, and police said there is no further threat to the school.

The student has been referred to juvenile court, according to police.

Officers have not released further details about the student’s age or what charges they may face.