Branford mom speaks out for mask choice for deaf daughter, all children; Teacher unions want masks on

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The state school mask mandate remains a hot topic. What will Governor Ned Lamont and policymakers decide?

There is an informational hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. on Jan. 8 via the YouTube channel of the Legislature’s Public Health Committee.



Meanwhile, 9-year-old Mackenzie Rooney of Branford is able to unmask for part of her school day. She was born deaf. At six months old, she had a hearing device implanted behind her ear.

“We’ve had a great partnership with the school and our hearing team, and then COVID hit and so we quickly moved everything home,” said her mom, Kristina Rooney.

Rooney said virtual learning was pretty much impossible because hearing over a computer through a device was really hard.

“It was emotional for her during that time,” she said.

The school worked with the family after the state made accommodations and allowed unmasked speech therapy for students like Mackenzie.

“It can be done during her one on one time and it is behind a plexiglass and they can remove, they can lower their mask for that instruction,” Rooney said.

Kristina said her fourth-grader was still missing the visual cues. They asked that the teacher be allowed to remove their mask when at the head of the class. That was denied.

“It’s not just Mackenzie, it’s really about this age group. It needs to hear information clearly, they need to see your face. They need to know the emotion that’s behind it and that’s completely cut off,” Rooney said. “I mean, we watch everyone walk up to a podium and remove their masks as they’re going to speak to a group of people.”

In fact, News 8 is required to show you the sign language interpreter, who does not wear a mask, when sharing important information at press briefings so deaf viewers can also read lips.

“We need the state and the school boards to hear us and our concerns,” Rooney said.

In an email shared with News 8, The State Department of Education updates school superintendents, writing state agencies “are prepared to provide updated masking and mitigation guidance when and if the need arises after a decision is made by the Connecticut General Assembly.”

Rooney said it is time to move on.

“We need to set the stage to move forward. We can’t stay stuck in society and this age group is really the ones that are impacted.”