Branford PD cruiser hit by drunk driver, reminding public to drive sober

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Branford police is now warning the public about drunk driving after someone crashed into one of their cruisers with an officer inside.

They say 30-year-old Joseph O'Keefe of North Branford was driving under the influence when he crossed the double yellow line and hit the cruiser.

The officer inside the cruiser wound up with minor injuries.

Branford police want to remind you of the importance of assigning a designated driver to make sure everyone gets home safely.

