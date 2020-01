NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in North Branford are looking for a man accused of shoplifting dozens of Red Bull energy drinks from a grocery store.

It happened January 12 at the Big Y on Foxon Road, according to police.

Police say the suspect placed around $128 worth of Red Bull into a shopping car and walked out without paying.

Photo: Branford Police Department

Anyone with information the suspect or the incident is asked to call Branford Police at (203) 484-2201 or contact Officer Leiby at leiby@nbpolicect.org.