BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Branford pediatrician accused of sexually assaulting a 20-year-old patient faced a judge Tuesday in New Haven court.

Branford police said it allegedly happened during a routine physical examination in June at Branford Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine.

Michael Sheehan, 54, and his attorney declined to comment as they left the Elm Street courthouse.

“No, thank you,” his attorney said, when asked about the allegations.

Branford police said Sheehan was employed at that practice for 15 years, working in both the Branford and Clinton offices.

According to the arrest warrant, the victim told police Sheehan touched her chest and genitals without gloves.

“When she left the doctors, she was very confused as to why Dr. Sheehan touched and inspected her private areas,” the document read.

The report states that police obtained a copy of the victim’s medical records. Under “details,” both exams were listed as “deferred.” Police said the records made it appear those areas of the exam were not completed.

The report also revealed police spoke with Connecticut Department of Public Health employees during the investigation to get insight into regulations and policies that doctors and their practices must follow. That includes if they need a chaperone present for exams, or be of the same gender as the patient.

“There are no current policies that would mandate these requirements,” police wrote in the arrest warrant.

Another employee added, “Although no policy was technically violated, a male doctor should not have been performing such physical examinations which were not asked for of a female of the victim’s age.”

Authorities also said they did not find any complaints made against Sheehan.

News 8 reached out to Branford Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine for a statement. The office said it had no comment.

As for the investigation, it remains ongoing. Anyone with information is being asked to email Sgt. Clerkin at mclerkin@branfordpolice.com. Anonymous tips can be submitted to (203) 315-3909.

Sheehan is out on a $100,000 bond and will appear back in court on August 30.