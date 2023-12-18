BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Branford police arrested ten juveniles during a three-hour span on Saturday night, according to authorities.

The Branford Police Department received a phone call from the Montoya Drive Condos for an attempted motor vehicle theft at 6:30 p.m. Officers responded scene and were able to locate the vehicle thieves were attempting to steal. Police said the vehicle’s ignition had been tampered with and the suspects were unsuccessful in starting the engine.

Officers located three suspects connected to the attempted vehicle theft in addition to several screwdrivers, ski masks, USB chargers and black ski masks. According to police, two of the suspects were identified as a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old from New Haven.

The teens were charged with criminal attempts to commit larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of burglary tools, second-degree criminal trover and second-degree criminal mischief. Police said two of the suspects were already on probation and one had an ankle monitor on for previous crime offenses. The suspects all had criminal histories, according to police.

Branford police also connected the suspects to an earlier assault on an Amtrak train. Police said several juveniles were allegedly involved in the assault of an Amtrak employee.

Branford police received a call at 8:30 p.m. for juveniles attempting to steal a vehicle at 288 East Main Street. The 911 caller told police there were several juveniles involved who took off on foot.

Through an investigation, officers were able to locate and detain seven juveniles allegedly connected to the car theft on East Main Street and another motor vehicle theft in West Haven.

Police said the juveniles were between 12 to 15 years old and were from West Haven and New Haven. Three of the juveniles were wearing Global Positioning Monitors due to prior crimes.

The juveniles were charged with various offenses including second-degree criminal mischief, conspiracy to commit larceny of a motor vehicle and second-degree criminal juvenile.

The ten juveniles were transported to Bridgeport Juvenile Detention after officers were ordered to detain them.