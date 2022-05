BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Branford police are investigating several catalytic converter thefts that happened in town overnight.

According to police, there was no particular pattern or neighborhood targeted and thefts from vehicles included those parked at homes as well as several in the Branhaven Chrysler Jeep Dodge dealership parking lot.

Police said they are actively investigating each of the incidents to determine possible suspects.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.