WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH)-- We here at News 8 want to thank all the viewers and others who came out and generously donated to our Gr8 Thanksgiving Food Drive on Saturday. But what happens to those donations after the food drive is over and how can people continue to give?

The generosity of News 8 viewers was on full display Saturday at the Connecticut Food Bank. Car after car pulled up to donate money, turkeys, and a variety of food items which really added up.