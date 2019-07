BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– A man is in the hospital after being rescued in Branford on Friday morning.

Police say that the unidentified man went missing Thursday night and someone called authorities to report that they saw a body off Kelsey’s Boatyard at 22 Rockland Park.

Officials say the victim was walking by the water when he fell into the mud and got stuck.

Police say the man is expected to be okay.