Branford police seek alleged tire thief

Posted: Apr 17, 2019 12:41 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 17, 2019 06:13 PM EDT

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Officials in Branford are looking for a person who allegedly stole tires from a vehicle.

According to police, overnight on Tuesday, wheels were taken from a vehicle in the area of Montoya Circle.

Authorities said a similar incident took place the night before.

Officers stated that a lighter-colored minivan was seen on video surveillance entering the area at 3:36 a.m. on Tuesday and leaving 10 minutes later.

Anyone who can identify the owner of the vehicle is asked to contact Branford police by calling 203-481-4241.

