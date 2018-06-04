Branford police to hold ‘Tip-A-Cop’ event for Special Olympics

Police in Branford are hosting a “Tip-A-Cop” event on Monday to benefit the Special Olympics Connecticut.

Officers from the Branford Police Department will be volunteering their time to help out the restaurant staff with taking orders and serving customers at Lenny’s Indian Head Inn.

According to Special Olympics Connecticut, all tips that the officers receive will go to the organization to support their programs.

The event is happening from 12 noon to 9 p.m. on Monday ta Lenny Indian Head Inn on South Montowese Street in Branford.