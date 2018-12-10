New Haven

Branford preparing to celebrate 375th birthday

By:

Posted: Dec 10, 2018 06:49 PM EST

Updated: Dec 10, 2018 06:49 PM EST

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - One Connecticut town will be celebrating a major milestone in 2019.

Branford is getting ready to celebrate its 375th birthday next year!

Related Content: New Haven celebrates 380th birthday

On Monday at town hall, the first selectman revealed the logo commemorating the 2019 celebration.

The town's first big event will be Branford First Night on Friday, Jan. 4th on the town green.

Related Content: North Branford celebrates Potato and Corn Festival

There will be events all year long to celebrate the special anniversary.

Happy almost birthday, Branford!

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

2018 Holiday Specials and…
ABC

2018 Holiday Specials and…

GR8 Holiday Give Locations

GR8 Holiday Give Locations

'Fantasy of Lights' returns to…

'Fantasy of Lights' returns to…

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

The Big Game - February 3, 2019…
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The Big Game - February 3, 2019…

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center