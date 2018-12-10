Branford preparing to celebrate 375th birthday

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - One Connecticut town will be celebrating a major milestone in 2019.

Branford is getting ready to celebrate its 375th birthday next year!

On Monday at town hall, the first selectman revealed the logo commemorating the 2019 celebration.

The town's first big event will be Branford First Night on Friday, Jan. 4th on the town green.

There will be events all year long to celebrate the special anniversary.

Happy almost birthday, Branford!