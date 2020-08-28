Branford residents describe winds from Thursday’s storm like being in the ‘The Wizard of Oz’

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The trail of destruction from Thursday’s storm in Branford is massive.

Residents describe the storm as scary with hail, buckets of rain, a white sky and wind they said felt like they were in the movie “The Wizard of Oz.”

Carla Stigz said she was out for a walk when she got the tornado alert on the phone.

“Within five minutes we had wind and rain,” she said.

Now, 24 hours after the storm, she still can’t get access to her house. Like many streets, downed trees are blocking the property.

“I don’t know how old these trees are a hundred couple years…we’re stuck,” Stigz added.

Governor Ned Lamont declared a State of Emergency on Friday. The Connecticut National Guard was called in to help clear the debris.

“I was just down the street a few minutes ago and they were talking about not just trees breaking over, but telephone poles being lifted off and snapped,” he said.

Eighty-five percent of Branford was in the dark.

Republican First Selectman of Branford, Jamie Cosgrove, warned residents, “I ask everyone to be safe crews are still out there and wires are down.”

Eversource and United Illuminating have extra crews working around the clock.

State Representative Sean Scanlon, who is the Democratic chair of the Energy Committee of the legislature and represents Branford, was frustrated.

“Losing groceries two times in two weeks is unacceptable,” he said.

In nearby East Haven, a new turf field was destroyed like a Fruit Roll-Up. It will cost an estimated million to fix.

The National Weather Service is investigating possible tornadoes.

Eversource, which had been in the hot seat lately for storm response, said mid-night Saturday is the power restoration goal in Branford.

“You have my commitment, we will get to the outages and clean this up as fast as humanly possible certainly by midnight tomorrow,” Craig Hallstrom with Eversource Energy said.

There were a few heated exchanges between customers and Eversource executives over high electric bills.

“Talk is cheap,” said John Iskra, who owns a business in Branford. “We need action. A lot of politicians, a lot of talk, but no action. And, when we ask questions, look what they do…run.”

“There needs to be a long term plan to lower energy costs in our state,” said Branford’s First Selectman Jamie Cosgrove.

Eversource executives are unwilling to offer refunds. Instead, it is directing customers to the Public Utility Regulatory Authority where a docket is open on the issue.

Senator Richard Blumenthal vowed he “will be watching” and demanding regulators force the issue.

In the meantime, raking and leaf blowing continue.