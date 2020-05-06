Branford Rotary Club’s ‘Help Out, Take Out’ gift card program helps Branford residents out of work due to the pandemic

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Branford Rotary Club is helping struggling businesses and Branford residents who have lost their jobs amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tuesday, in a joint effort with Branford Counseling and Community Services, the rotary launched the ‘Help Out, Take Out’ program that will buy gift cards from local restaurants and give them to people who have been furloughed or lost their jobs in the last couple of months due to the pandemic.

Rotary reports they have donated $10,000 to start ‘Help Out, Take Out’, and hopes to quickly ramp-up the program with donations from the community.

“Each dollar raised during this campaign is extremely effective and far-reaching,” said Richard Shanahan, Co-Chair of Rotary’s HELP OUT – TAKE OUT task force. “It provides meals to our local residents, it provides financial and moral support to restaurant owners, and it helps to maintain the social fabric of our community.”

BCCS Executive Director Peter Cimino said, “People are worried about their futures and their families, and restaurants, in particular, have been hard hit by this crisis. Having a program that can help people who’ve lost their incomes, while at the same time saving our vital restaurant community, really shows you what people in this town can do when they work together.”

The rotary says, “the project was launched with an initial group of 12 local restaurants – places that are themselves giving back by voluntarily providing extra gift cards.”

In short order, the Club plans to expand ‘Help Out, Take Out’ to include more restaurants and provide support to more Branford residents.

Branford residents who have been furloughed or lost their jobs due to the pandemic can apply for the program by visiting Branford Counseling & Community Services, https://www.branford-ct.gov/departments/counseling-center/covid19.

You can apply to donate to the program here: http://branfordrotary.org/help-out-take-out.php.