BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Service members in Branford spent their Sunday traveling to different area cemeteries to pay their respects.

“I see veterans of all ages who truly love the country, and it’s important to remember that,” said John Fitzgerald, the chairman of the Branford Veterans Parade Committee. “We are in the greatest country in the world. The reason we do have that is because we have veterans, veterans who are willing to sacrifice.”

Several veteran organizations visited the town’s monuments and cemeteries as part of an annual tradition. The group also performed salutes and taps, along with hosting a parade.