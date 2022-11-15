BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Branford sex offender will spend 13 years in prison after authorities said he sent and received child pornography while on probation.

Michael Holm, 43, had the child sex abuse images and videos from 2014 until March 2021, according to U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. He was accused of having the materials on his phone and in a Dropbox account, and then used apps to exchange the materials with others.

He had at least 142 images and 118 videos — some of which included the abuse of infants and toddlers, according to Avery.

Some of the conduct happened when he was on supervised release for a separate child pornography offense.

He was arrested in May 2021 and pleaded guilty in September 2021.

His sentence will be followed by 10 years of supervised release. He is also required to pay $29,000 to his victims.