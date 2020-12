BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Starbucks in Branford has been closed after an employee tested positive for coronavirus, according to the Branford Patch.

The entrance is now blocked off with traffic cones And a sign is posted on their door apologizing for any inconvenience.

Reports say that the location is expected to open back up next Wednesday after deep cleaning is done. Those who were in close contact with the infected worker are also isolating at home.