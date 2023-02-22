BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Branford Starbucks filed a petition to unionize, making it the third in the state to do so amid the nationwide movement.

The store, which sits on North Main Street, filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board on Tuesday.

“We find policies implemented within the past five years to be detrimental to our goal at Starbucks,” the Branford Starbucks employees said in a letter to Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz.

They noted that “hours have been drastically cut without notice“ and “unpredictable changes in our income have been severely detrimental to our mental and financial wellbeing.”

“Starbucks likes to tell its partners that it’s listening to us, but we don’t often see that when it comes time to hand down decisions that directly affect stores and partners,” Joann Lehr, Branford partner and member of the organizing committee, said. “I look forward to having a voice loud enough with my partners together to have a conversation with Starbucks.”

The decision follows suit of both Vernon and West Hartford stores, who fought to unionize last year, as well as nearly 300 stores and over 7,000 baristas across the U.S.

In just 12 months, Starbucks Workers United has formed more new unions than any U.S. company in the last 20 years. Although Starbucks has implemented a union-busting campaign and fired nearly 200 union leaders across the country, new stores are filing for and winning union elections every week.

There are currently 65 official complaints against Starbucks, according to the NLRB, which includes over 1,300 violations.

News 8 reached out to Starbucks for comment.

