BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Branford police arrested a 16-year-old teen in connection to the attack of a jogger on Thursday evening.

The initial attack happened along Mill Creek Road on Tuesday evening.

Police served a warrant on at the juvenile’s residence Thursday. The juvenile was taken into custody and is being detained at the Bridgeport Juvenile Detention Center.

The juvenile has been charged with Sexual Assault and Breach of Peace.