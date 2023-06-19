BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s been a Father’s Day tradition that’s been going strong for more than four decades.

Branford’s annual Father’s Day road race kicked off on Sunday. The five-mile run started at the Branford Green, and then sent runners through scenic beaches, parks and neighborhoods.

The event was co-founded by Ray Figlewski, who has had Parkinson’s disease for 15 years.

“We started it for the runners, and it still is for the runners,” he said.

The race raises funds for Camp Rising Sun, the American Parkinson’s Disease Association and other community organizations.