Branford's Legacy Theatre looking forward to welcoming guests following renovation

New Haven

by: WTNH Staff

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — COVID-19 has closed the state’s many wonderful theaters this year. Even so, renovations have been underway in Branford at the Legacy Theatre. The theater’s Artistic Director and Co-Founder, Keely Baisden Knudsen joins News 8 to talk about the venue.

It used to be the Stony Creek Puppet House, which dated back to 1866. It was a place for silent movies, then live theater in 1928. It became a puppet theater and even featured the performances of Orson Welles.

It has since become the Legacy Theatre, a jewel box of a venue that is nearly complete and is planning to welcome guests next year.

For the full interview with Knudsen, watch the video above.

For more information on the theater and upcoming inaugural season: https://www.legacytheatrect.org/

New Haven

Branford Legacy Theatre looking forward to welcoming back guests after renovation

