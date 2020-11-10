Branford’s renovated Legacy Theatre with social distancing additions set to open Spring 2021

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A historic restoration — and a major renovation.

Construction on the new Legacy Theatre is nearly complete. Restoring the Stony Creek theater’s 1903 façade to its former glory while building an all-new experience inside.

Right now, the theater is about 80% complete, but they hope to start hosting shows as early as April 2021.

The pandemic hasn’t slowed down construction — rather, it’s given them the chance to build in social distancing.

Keely Baisden Knudsen, Artistic Director, said, “Because we are beginning the operations of the theater during the pandemic, we’ve had a unique opportunity to with a clean slate say, how do we wanna make our audience members most safe.”

They’ve been able to budget for shows that may have only a few dozen in the audience, but it’s given them time for other precautions too, such as investing in a state-of-the-art air filtration system.

This new space will be an intimate home for the arts — their 2021 plans include four mainstage shows and a Broadway concert spotlight series. They’re keeping those details quiet until the big unveiling this weekend at their virtual gala.

Knudsen said, “We’re having a very inexpensive $35 gala where you can go. It’s completely online, and you’ll get a really interesting tour of the building, how it looks now in this snapshot moment, as well as how it’s gonna look with virtual reality pictures.”

The virtual gala is set for Saturday, Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. To buy tickets for the gala, click here.

Tickets for the Legacy Theatre’s inaugural year go on sale the same day as the virtual gala. They’ll announce other community programs too.