Brawl breaks out at Naugatuck High School graduation

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) - Naugatuck police are now talking about a graduation night brawl that broke out right after the ceremony at Naugatuck High School Tuesday night.

Fists were flying in front of parents and guests. Police say it could've been worse if officers, school security, and staff didn't step in as quickly as they did.

Three 17 year olds were arrested. It isn't clear if they are students at Naugatuck High.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.