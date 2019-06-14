New Haven

Brawl breaks out at Naugatuck High School graduation

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 10:31 PM EDT

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) - Naugatuck police are now talking about a graduation night brawl that broke out right after the ceremony at Naugatuck High School Tuesday night.

Fists were flying in front of parents and guests. Police say it could've been worse if officers, school security, and staff didn't step in as quickly as they did.

Three 17 year olds were arrested. It isn't clear if they are students at Naugatuck High.

