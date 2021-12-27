Break-in and theft at New Haven’s Fantasy of Lights, PD investigating

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Fantasy of Lights holiday drive-thru display at Lighthouse Point Park was the target of a break-in this weekend.

Goodwill of Southern New England reported Monday, sometime overnight Sunday to Monday, the office trailer at the park was broken into and a safe containing cash and business-related items was stolen.

Police are investigating. If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the New Haven Police Department.

“Countless volunteer hours and large efforts have gone into this event, which is our largest fundraiser each year. We’re disappointed this happened, but it won’t deter us from our mission of helping people,” said H. Richard Borer, Jr., President of Goodwill of Southern New England.

The Fantasy of Lights has been a holiday tradition for thousands of families for over 27 years. It runs through Dec. 31.

For more information about Fantasy of Lights or how you can help out, please contact Goodwill of Southern New England’s Development Department at (203) 777-2000 Ext. 228 or email: nshapiro@goodwillsne.org. You can also visit the Fantasy of Lights website at www.goodwillsne.org/fantasyoflights.