Breakdown of color-coded system Universities use for tracking campus COVID-19 cases

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Quinnpiac University is reporting a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases after several students attended a Halloween party. The university is now moving up to the “Orange Alert” status.

Saturday night at Anthony’s Ocean View in New Haven, dozens of college-aged men and women were caught on video drinking and dancing without masks. Around 20 Quinnipiac University students were identified as being at that party and banished from campus for the rest of the semester.

The university is now out with new numbers and new restrictions. Since Monday, 55 more Quinnipiac students have tested positive for Covid-19. Of those, 34 are on-campus students, 21 are off-campus. All told, the University has 108 active cases in isolation.

Quinnipiac is now holding all classes remotely for at least the rest of the week, as it shifts to an orange alert level. Most local schools are using a color-coded alert system.

Yale, for instance, is currently in the yellow alert. The university’s Covid dashboard showing 43 positive results on campus in the last week. That dashboard breaks down daily numbers and longer-term trends. The yellow alert means Yale is limiting gatherings and instituting targeted quarantines for infected parts of campus.

Yale had a scare about three weeks ago when there was a coronavirus outbreak among players on the men’s hockey team. Athletics have partially resumed now.

Just last month, Covid numbers suddenly shot up at the University of New Haven. An entire dorm was quarantined for two weeks. UNH saying students had attended gatherings against school policy.

Four weeks later, however, the UNH dashboard showing good news – a return to the green alert level with just 10 active cases on campus.