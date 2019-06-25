Feds subpoena records in ongoing New Haven City Hall corruption probe

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) –The FBI has issued a federal subpoena to New Haven City Hall, covering a wide array of issues.

News 8 has confirmed through multiple sources that Jason Bartlett, the city’s youth services director and simultaneous campaign manager for the reelection of Mayor Toni Harp, is one of the subjects of the federal subpoenas.

The New Haven Independent first reported this subpoena development Tuesday afternoon.

“Earlier this month New Haven’s Office of Corporation Counsel received a federal subpoena requesting city documents. City officials are cooperating fully and working to compile the requested documents. Neither the mayor, the Mayor’s Office, nor any member of the mayor’s administration is named in the subpoena.” The Office of Mayor Toni Harp

Legal expert John Williams told only News 8 that anyone on the receiving end of a federal subpoena should lawyer up.

“There is no question that they are investigating a possible violation of criminal statutes,” said Williams.

“I think that there is something concerning anytime a campaign manager happens to be somebody who’s on the public payroll. That’s usually not done,” he explained.

“The federal investigation into the Harp administration is alarming – especially because the focus is on her political appointee and campaign chair. We must end the corruption. It is time for leadership in city hall with integrity.” Democratic Mayoral Candidate Justin Elicker

“If anyone did anything wrong, we will encourage the mayor to terminate them.” Richard Furlow, Board of Alders Majority Leader

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.