Bridgeport man arrested in connection to vehicle break-ins in Milford

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bridgeport man has been arrested in connection to vehicle break-ins in Milford on Tuesday.

On Tuesday around 3 a.m. Milford Police responded to the area of 190 Forest Road on reports of suspicious activity.

On Wednesday, Milford Police announced they had arrested Jefree Cubero, 27, of Bridgeport in connection to the incident on Forest Road. Cubero is accused of breaking into vehicles in the area; he was found in possession of burglary tools and ammunition at the time of his arrest.

Cubero is charged with larceny, burglary, possession of burglary tools, and criminal possession of ammunition. His bond is set at $1,000. He is due back in court on Oct. 18.