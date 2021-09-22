Bridgeport man arrested in connection to vehicle break-ins in Milford

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bridgeport man has been arrested in connection to vehicle break-ins in Milford on Tuesday.

On Tuesday around 3 a.m. Milford Police responded to the area of 190 Forest Road on reports of suspicious activity.

On Wednesday, Milford Police announced they had arrested Jefree Cubero, 27, of Bridgeport in connection to the incident on Forest Road. Cubero is accused of breaking into vehicles in the area; he was found in possession of burglary tools and ammunition at the time of his arrest.

Cubero is charged with larceny, burglary, possession of burglary tools, and criminal possession of ammunition. His bond is set at $1,000. He is due back in court on Oct. 18.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

New Haven mayor, police issue warning about unsanctioned event planned for Saturday

News /

Man walks 1,200 miles barefoot to bring awareness to daughter's rare disease

News /

Wisconsin man stops in New Haven during 1,600-mile journey to raise awareness for living organ donation

News /

New Haven's Director of Public Health announces exploratory committee for Secretary of the State

News /

Amtrack Police Officers educates North Haven residents on National Rail Safety Week

News /

'A major milestone': Public awareness campaign seems to be improving COVID numbers in New Haven

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss