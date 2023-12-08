NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Despite ongoing political tension from the Bridgeport ballot stuffing scandal, Mayor Joe Ganim and Democratic challenger John Gomes came together for a good cause on Friday.

Ganim and Gomes were seen singing a duet of Sonny and Cher’s classic, “I Got You Babe” at the Chaz and AJ Toy Drive in New Haven.

After all the political finger-pointing, Ganim and Gomes put on a good show for a great cause.

The two candidates are expected to face off again at a primary election rematch on Jan. 23.