BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – Bridgeport police are asking the public for help in identifying a suspect wanted for a residential burglary that occurred on Friday, July 29.

Investigators said the burglary occurred at a home on the 100 block of Frenchtown Road, somewhere between 8:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Friday night. They were able to recover photos of the suspect from a video surveillance camera, which was positioned at the scene of the thefts.

The suspect is a man, described as being thin, and police believe he may have tattoos on both calves. He was wearing a baseball cap with the word “Columbia” written inside an emblem on the front side of his hat during the robbery.

Police said the suspect also had what appeared to be the number “93” written in block-type letters on the back of his shirt.

Officials are asking that anyone with information about this crime contact the case officer, Detective Ken McKenna, at (203) 581-5245, or use the Bridgeport Police tips line at (203) 576-TIPS.