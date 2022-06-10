BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – The Bridgeport emergency services received multiple calls reporting shots fired early on Friday morning.

Officials said when they arrived on the scene, they witnessed a man being pushed out of a vehicle once shots had been fired. Officers responded and found the victim laying in the middle of the road, with injuries of an unknown extent.

The victim was transported to the local hospital.

Officers also recovered a firearm and multiple shell casings from the scene.

This case is still under investigation according to officials. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Bridgeport Police at 203-576-TIPS.