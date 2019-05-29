New Haven

Bristol man accused of robbing gas station in Wolcott

By:

Posted: May 28, 2019 08:10 PM EDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 08:10 PM EDT

WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH) - A Bristol man is accused of robbing a gas station in Wolcott.

32-year-old Paul Anderson is behind bars tonight.

Police say he held up "Petro Pat's" on Wolcott Road Tuesday afternoon.

They say he told the clerk he had a gun and wanted money and cigarettes.

He ran but was found nearby. He is currently being held on a $25,000 bond.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Disaster Relief after storms&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Disaster Relief after storms…

The American Red Cross is on location helping those affected by the…

Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the News 8 App Free

The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…

Read More »
Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Suggest A Story To News 8

Suggest A Story To News 8

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center