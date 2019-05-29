Bristol man accused of robbing gas station in Wolcott

Photo: Wolcott Police department

WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH) - A Bristol man is accused of robbing a gas station in Wolcott.

32-year-old Paul Anderson is behind bars tonight.

Police say he held up "Petro Pat's" on Wolcott Road Tuesday afternoon.

They say he told the clerk he had a gun and wanted money and cigarettes.

He ran but was found nearby. He is currently being held on a $25,000 bond.

