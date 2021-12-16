Brookfield Police Department donates thousands of toys to Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A special delivery arrived at Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital Thursday morning, and what’s inside the truck will make the holiday season a lot brighter for some young patients.

Christmas arrived earlier at Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital, but the caravan of Santa’s helpers are not on sleighs. They’re in police cruisers, dressed in uniforms.

The Brookfield Police Department started its ‘Stuff a Cruiser’ campaign back in the fall. Thanks to the hard work and generosity of the ‘elves,’ a tractor-trailer was loaded with 10,000 toys and presents.

“It’s a one-day event and we do it in a parking lot in Brookfield and start advertising it about two months ago just with social media and radio stations,” Brookfield Police Officer Mitchell Heller said.

This marks the 7th year for the toy drop-off, which is bound to mean a great deal to children come Christmas morning.

“Unfortunately, kids do get sick, and to have this kind of turnout and remember that holidays are about children,” Cynthia Sparer, executive director at Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital said.

“Every major milestone that a kid in the hospital reaches, they get a gift,” Joseph Kyek with Brookfield Police Department said.

The round-up of toys is enough to make any of Santa’s helpers jealous.