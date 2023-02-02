OXFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 72-year-old Bridgeport man is in custody Thursday in connection to his brother’s death in June, according to Connecticut State Police.

James Mosley was arrested without incident and has been charged with tampering with physical evidence and intentional cruelty to persons. He remains in jail on a $25,000 bond.

Kevin Mosley, 64-year-old, died after going into cardiac arrest late at night on June 20 in a home on Pawnee Road in Oxford, according to authorities. When officers arrived, he was on the ground with “apparent facial/head trauma,” according to officers. He was pronounced dead shortly after.

His cause of death was determined as blunt force trauma of the head with subdural hematoma, and the manner of death is listed as undetermined.

When officers were at the scene, James Mosley, who lived at the same address, stepped into a pool of blood to kill a fly, and was escorted out of the home, according to officials. He reportedly told officials he was watching TV with his brother, and then went to go to sleep. He saw Kevin Mosley on the floor and they had a short conversation.

When James Mosley got up to use the bathroom, his brother was still on the floor. He went back to bed, and then noticed at noon that Kevin Mosley was still on the floor. At about midnight, James Mosley saw blood by Kevin Mosley’s face and then called 911.

Officers said that James Mosley changed his verbal statement several times, according to police documents. In one, he told EMS workers that Kevin Mosley typically sleeps on the floor.

After receiving a search warrant, officers looked through the home and James Mosley’s Chevy Malibu and found that medication was missing. A blood-like substance was found on the living floor, with a chair covering one of them. Blood droplets were also found on the living room and bathroom walls.

He told police he cleared the scene before he went to sleep, when he woke up and then again before he called 911, according to police records. He had also deleted his phone call and text history.

When interviewed again in late September, he reportedly told authorities that he had a brother who died, but said he had no memory and got upset when they asked him what he remembered about his brother’s death, according to police. He’d told another person that Kevin Mosley had fallen, that he’d cleaned the blood, and then hung up the phone when he was asked why he left Kevin Mosley on the floor.