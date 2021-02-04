Brown pelican rescued from frozen cove in Essex being flown to Florida

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The brown pelican rescued from an Essex cove last week will soon be on its way to Florida.

The bird was spotted by a member of the Connecticut Audubon Society, which reached out to state conservation officers for help and rescue.

Rescuers noticed that the bird was listless at the time of day when they said pelicans normally feed energetically.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection was then contacted and their staffers managed to ease the bird out of the water and into a plastic bin.

The pelican was taken to A Place Called Hope bird rehab where the animal recovered.

Brown pelicans aren’t usually seen farther north than Virginia Beach, so when one was found in Connecticut, Laurie and Arianna Strand decided to help get the bird back to somewhere warmer.

A RV-12 plane built by students at HC Wilcox Technical High School will be used to help send the bird back where it belongs.

“‘Hey, anyone have any interest in flying a pelican south?’ Arianna said of how the plan came together. “And I was looking for — mom and I — were looking for a fun flying adventure to go on, so I contacted the Audubon Society and worked with A Place Called Hope, and we were able to just make it all logistically happen for us to fly this pelican south.”

The flight should take 10-11 hours total; eight and a half of those will be for flight time. It leaves from the Meriden Markham Municipal Airport Thursday morning.