 

LIVE NOW /
Watch Good Morning Connecticut

Brown pelican rescued from frozen cove in Essex being flown to Florida

New Haven

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The brown pelican rescued from an Essex cove last week will soon be on its way to Florida.

The bird was spotted by a member of the Connecticut Audubon Society, which reached out to state conservation officers for help and rescue.

Rescuers noticed that the bird was listless at the time of day when they said pelicans normally feed energetically.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection was then contacted and their staffers managed to ease the bird out of the water and into a plastic bin.

The pelican was taken to A Place Called Hope bird rehab where the animal recovered.

Brown pelicans aren’t usually seen farther north than Virginia Beach, so when one was found in Connecticut, Laurie and Arianna Strand decided to help get the bird back to somewhere warmer.

A RV-12 plane built by students at HC Wilcox Technical High School will be used to help send the bird back where it belongs.

“This plane is a RV12. it was built by high school students at the wilcox tech high school..”

“‘Hey, anyone have any interest in flying a pelican south?’ Arianna said of how the plan came together. “And I was looking for — mom and I — were looking for a fun flying adventure to go on, so I contacted the Audubon Society and worked with A Place Called Hope, and we were able to just make it all logistically happen for us to fly this pelican south.”

The flight should take 10-11 hours total; eight and a half of those will be for flight time. It leaves from the Meriden Markham  Municipal Airport Thursday morning.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

Waterbury Public Schools switching to hybrid learning plan

News /

'We have not had that kind of ticketing or towing in the last several years': Meriden residents ignore snow parking ban

News /

Police: New Haven man in critical condition after stabbing on Norton Street

News /

Waterbury police make arrest in 17-year-old cold homicide case

News /

Justice Dept. drops Yale admissions discrimination lawsuit

News /

New Haven police launch investigation into whether excessive force was used in Friday arrest in response to social media video

News /
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss