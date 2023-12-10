NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Beacon Falls Police and fire departments are currently fighting a brush fire and managing road closures and power outages in the area.

Live power lines went down in the area of South Main Street and Dumschott Road causing a brush fire on the side of the road, according to the Beacon Falls police.

A stoplight at Bethany Road and Main Street is not working and the right lane is closed. Drivers are urged to drive slowly and carefully if you cannot avoid the area.

Homes and businesses in the area have been affected and some are without power.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 8 for updates.