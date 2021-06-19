Bullet hits New Haven church on Goffe Street after shots fired incident

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police are looking into a shots fired incident around Goffe Street that hit window of a church.

New Haven Police said the shots fired incident happened around 11 p.m. Friday. One of the bullets hit a window at the Bethel AME Church.

Bethel AME Church Rev. Steven Cousin told News 8, “You may see things every now and then but to see a continuation of the random violence that’s been going on, that’s occurring and the random shootings, I have not seen that at this level in quite some time.”

Pastor Cousin said work needs to continue between police and the community to curb the violence.