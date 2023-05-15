NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating a shooting that left a man critically injured Sunday night.

Police responded to an alert of 36 gunshots in the area of Level Street near Brookside Avenue around 10:15 p.m.

A man was sitting in the kitchen of his home when a bullet traveled through a window and hit him, police said. The man sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound and was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital. Police said he is in critical but stable condition.

Police are asking for the public’s help to solve this incident.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is urged to reach out to police at (203) 946-6304 or via the anonymous tips line at (866) 888-TIPS.