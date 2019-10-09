Bunker Hill Condo residents living without hot water, heat, for nearly three weeks

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A group of Waterbury residents at the Bunker Hill Condominiums reached out to News 8 after saying they haven’t had hot water and heat in their homes in 3 weeks.

They say they’ve had to boil water to wash themselves and stay warm.

Among the residents who reached out to us: A woman who is pregnant and a woman who is disabled — paralyzed in parts of her legs.

They just want some answers and for someone to help them.

A spokeswoman for the property tells News 8 it is not an ongoing issue and they sent someone out to try and look into it.

Watch News 8 at 5:00 p.m. for the full story.