1  of  2
Breaking News
Officials respond to gas leak on Bank & State Streets in New London On-Sale Now: Tickets for A Concert for Recovery starring Keith Urban

Bunker Hill Condo residents living without hot water, heat, for nearly three weeks

New Haven

by: LaSalle Blanks, News8 Reporter

Posted: / Updated:

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A group of Waterbury residents at the Bunker Hill Condominiums reached out to News 8 after saying they haven’t had hot water and heat in their homes in 3 weeks.

They say they’ve had to boil water to wash themselves and stay warm.
Among the residents who reached out to us: A woman who is pregnant and a woman who is disabled — paralyzed in parts of her legs.

They just want some answers and for someone to help them.

A spokeswoman for the property tells News 8 it is not an ongoing issue and they sent someone out to try and look into it.

Watch News 8 at 5:00 p.m. for the full story.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

PD: Man wanted for robbing 3 New Haven stores at gunpoint

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "PD: Man wanted for robbing 3 New Haven stores at gunpoint"

No hot water in Waterbury apt. complex

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "No hot water in Waterbury apt. complex"

Marinas brace for high winds

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Marinas brace for high winds"

Cheshire man charged with murder after domestic dispute to enter plea in court

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Cheshire man charged with murder after domestic dispute to enter plea in court"

Anti-Semitic graffiti with 'Trump' found sprayed at door of Yale Law School

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Anti-Semitic graffiti with 'Trump' found sprayed at door of Yale Law School"

Police investigating 'untimely death' in East Haven

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Police investigating 'untimely death' in East Haven"
More New Haven

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss