BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man who was attempting to rob another man at the Branford Motel was shot and killed on Thursday, according to police.

Police responded to the Branford Motel at 470 East Main St. early Thursday morning to investigate a reported shooting.

At the scene, the shooter told police he was robbed at gunpoint while staying at the motel.

Police located an armed male in a room at the motel who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Medics from the Branford Fire Department attempted to treat the man, however, he was pronounced dead, police said.

The incident is currently under investigation and police are interviewing witnesses. Police said there is no threat to public safety.

This is a developing story.

