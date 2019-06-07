New Haven

Burned buildings at Silver Sands State Park removed after massive fire

Posted: Jun 07, 2019 06:52 PM EDT

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Nearly three months after the massive fire that burned through brand-new buildings at Silver Sands State Park in Milford, two of those buildings have torn down. 

There's still a third building standing, but it's expected to be demolished too.

Related: 2 teens charged in Shakespeare Theatre fire arrested in Silver Sands trailer fires

Investigators still haven't figured out what caused the massive fire back in March. 

The park is open as normal.

