Burned buildings at Silver Sands State Park removed after massive fire

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Nearly three months after the massive fire that burned through brand-new buildings at Silver Sands State Park in Milford, two of those buildings have torn down.

There's still a third building standing, but it's expected to be demolished too.

Investigators still haven't figured out what caused the massive fire back in March.

The park is open as normal.

